Insider Buying: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Buys 11,958 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $115,514.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,132,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,895,883.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $333,693.86.

On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,443,481.60.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,557,610.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $57,665.19.

On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $407,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $517,261.14.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,665.61.

On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $855,581.10.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $541,919.16.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $9.64 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $534.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 290.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 355.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 85,796 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tricida (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

