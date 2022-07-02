Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,630,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,993,507.04.
Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 20th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,958.00.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,800.00.
Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$8.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.69 and a 12 month high of C$12.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.63. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.43.
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
