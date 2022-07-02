Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INTR opened at 2.77 on Thursday. Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares has a twelve month low of 2.10 and a twelve month high of 4.00.

