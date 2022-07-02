International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Raised to C$18.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 145 to SEK 160 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
OTCMKTS:IPCFF opened at $9.22 on Thursday. International Petroleum has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
