Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($81.02) to GBX 6,236 ($76.51) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,500 ($79.74) to GBX 6,080 ($74.59) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,105.33.

Intertek Group stock opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intertek Group has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $80.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

