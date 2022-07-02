Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 44,495 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Invesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

IVZ stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,081,652 shares of company stock valued at $19,243,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

