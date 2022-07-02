ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.26 and last traded at 0.28. 324,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 192,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.30.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ioneer in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.36.

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd was incorporated in 2001 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

