iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.17

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.17 and traded as high as $35.20. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN shares last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 28,754 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN in the first quarter worth about $6,650,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN during the first quarter worth $100,000.

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

