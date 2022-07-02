iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.6% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,946,000 after buying an additional 508,168 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 719.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after buying an additional 214,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,268,000 after buying an additional 148,255 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 457,868.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,503,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $95.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

