Jason D. Sadler Sells 3,458 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CI stock opened at $268.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.57 and its 200 day moving average is $244.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

