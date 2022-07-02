JB Capital LLC Acquires 692 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 764,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,872,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

