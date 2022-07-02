Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Hold

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $12,441,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,452,000 after acquiring an additional 318,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,255,000 after acquiring an additional 303,721 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

