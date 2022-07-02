Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Underperform

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

BRX opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,731,000 after purchasing an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

