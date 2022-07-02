Jefferies Financial Group Increases Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $82.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.
ADC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.04.
Agree Realty stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.
Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
