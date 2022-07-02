Jefferies Financial Group Increases Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $82.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.04.

Agree Realty stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

