Jefferies Financial Group Lowers American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $41.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.47.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.55 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.