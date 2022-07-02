Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Price Target to $14.00

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.
Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $15.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Armada Hoffler Properties (Get Rating)
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
