Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Price Target to $14.00

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

