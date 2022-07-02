Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $96.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $133.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,185,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,669,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

