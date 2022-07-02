Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target to $18.00

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Aegis started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

PSTL opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.29 million, a PE ratio of 116.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

