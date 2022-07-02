Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $146.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $174.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on PLD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.54.
PLD opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 32.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Prologis by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 251,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,313 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
