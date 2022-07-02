Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $146.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $174.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.54.

PLD opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 32.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Prologis by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 251,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,313 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

