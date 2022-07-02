Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $369.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $465.00 to $369.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James reduced their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.82.

Public Storage stock opened at $317.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.49 and its 200-day moving average is $355.29. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,243,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

