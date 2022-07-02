Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target to $15.00

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

