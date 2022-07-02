Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $73.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $89.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REXR. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

Shares of REXR opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

