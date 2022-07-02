Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $347.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $383.00 to $347.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.40.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $330.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.73. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,034,531,000 after acquiring an additional 173,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,473,000 after purchasing an additional 156,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after buying an additional 328,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

