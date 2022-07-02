Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to “Buy”

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $790.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $750.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EQIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.60.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $673.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $672.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $716.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

