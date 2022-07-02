Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to “Buy”

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VTR. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $52.74 on Thursday. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 135.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

