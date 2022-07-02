JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,103 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $143.92 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.04.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

