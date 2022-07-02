JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 60.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. Carvana has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $110.22.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Carvana by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Carvana by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

