Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $179.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

