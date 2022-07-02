Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 221,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $199.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.19 and its 200 day moving average is $211.78. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

