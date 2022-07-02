Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

