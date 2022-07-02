JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) received a $200.00 price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $110.93 and a one year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 502,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 102,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 145,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

