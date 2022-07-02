JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $756.42

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 756.42 ($9.28) and traded as low as GBX 738 ($9.05). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 748 ($9.18), with a volume of 118,645 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 24.18 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 756.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 779.34. The stock has a market cap of £571.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

