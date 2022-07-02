Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,900

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,000 ($61.34) to GBX 3,900 ($47.85) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

OTC JTKWY opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

