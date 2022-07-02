Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.94

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.33. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 171,472 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $180.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Kandi Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:KNDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.89 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNDI. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $897,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,953,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 129,812 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.