Karpas Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.3% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,074,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,170,000 after acquiring an additional 116,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 14.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 61,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

