Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL) Shares Up 1.7%

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.75.

Get Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 83.94% of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.