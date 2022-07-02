Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $10.74 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 152,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,363,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $412,689,000 after purchasing an additional 45,485 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 213,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $138.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

