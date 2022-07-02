KeyCorp Comments on FedEx Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FedEx in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the shipping service provider will earn $7.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $23.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s FY2024 earnings at $26.00 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FDX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Shares of FDX opened at $223.61 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $302.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.81 and its 200-day moving average is $226.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 36.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in FedEx by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in FedEx by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

