KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MSM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

