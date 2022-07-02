Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGC. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NYSE:KGC opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112,970 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,646,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 50.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

