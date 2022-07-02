KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,747,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,804 shares of company stock worth $27,991,403 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,270.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,571.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.