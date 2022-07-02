KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $6.19 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 65,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 79,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 445.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

