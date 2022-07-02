KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,536 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.78. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

