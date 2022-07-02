KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 4,068 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 138,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,074,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,170,000 after buying an additional 116,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

