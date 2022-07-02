Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

KUBTY opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98. Kubota has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50.

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kubota will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

