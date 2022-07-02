Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
KUBTY opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98. Kubota has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50.
Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.
