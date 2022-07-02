Lathrop Investment Management Corp Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

VZ stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

