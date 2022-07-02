Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $787.13

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 787.13 ($9.66) and traded as low as GBX 751.50 ($9.22). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 754 ($9.25), with a volume of 67,529 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £949.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 787.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 794.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Law Debenture alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In related news, insider Trish Houston purchased 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.93) per share, with a total value of £5,387.94 ($6,610.16).

About Law Debenture (LON:LWDB)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.