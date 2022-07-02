Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,097 shares of company stock worth $2,011,928 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

LEA opened at $126.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.