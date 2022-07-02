Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.81

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and traded as low as $22.45. Leatt shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 7,529 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $131.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.87.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 17.58%.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

