Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lennar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

